No. 23 Virginia Returns Home to Host Richmond on Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Following a road conference weekend at Cal, the No. 23 Virginia baseball team (12-6) returns to Disharoon Park on Wednesday (March 19) for an in-commonwealth showdown with Richmond (18-2). First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Wednesday – 4 p.m.

Richmond: RHP Gerry Peacock (1-0, 6.23 ERA, 8.2 IP, 5 BB, 6 SO)

Virginia: LHP Bradley Hodges (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 SO)

LEADING OFF

UVA returns home after taking two of three from Cal during the squad’s first-ever conference road trip to California. Over the final 10 innings of the weekend, the Cavaliers outscored the Bears 22-6.

Virginia enters Wednesday’s midweek contest having won 31-straight home midweek contests at Disharoon Park dating back to the 2022 season.

Entering midweek, the Cavaliers have seven comeback wins on the season and are 7-4 in games when the opponents scores first. The Hoos are also outscoring opponents 30-6 in the second inning compared to being outscored 10-3 in the first inning this season.

AGAINST THE SPIDERS

In a series that dates back to 1889, the Cavaliers and the Spiders have played a total of 151 times. UVA leads the all-time series with a record of 91-59-2.

The first ever game on record in Virginia baseball history came against Richmond, a 13-4 UVA victory on the April 20, 1889 in the season opener.

Virginia has won 20 of the last 21 meetings against Richmond and are 20-1 against the Spiders under head coach Brian O’Connor.

The last 15 meetings between Virginia and Richmond have taken place in Charlottesville.

RANKING THE HOOS

Entering the midweek, UVA’s arms ranked 36th nationally and fifth in the ACC with an ERA of 3.87. The staff’s strikeouts-per-nine of 10.4 ranks 29th in the country. Offensively, the bats came alive during the homestand resulting in the Cavaliers jumping to 64th nationally in team batting average while hitting at a .300 clip. Virginia has also turned 16 double plays this season, which ranks second in the ACC.

In the back end of the bullpen, Ryan Osinski and Matt Lanzendorfer each have two saves to tie for 84th nationally and sixth in the league. In the batter’s box, Henry Ford is averaging 1.50 hits per game, which is 10th best in the conference. Not to be outdone, Henry Godbout is proving to be one of the hardest to strikeout, with a K rate of 18.0 to rank 17th nationally and fourth in the ACC. James Nunnallee is not too far behind Godbout with a K rate of 15.7 to rank 31st nationally and sixth in the league.

CALIFORNIA COMEBACKS

In the first true road series of the 2025 season, Virginia took two of three from the Cal Golden Bears with both wins coming in comeback fashion.

Virginia trailed 2-0 after two innings and was down 7-2 entering the ninth inning on Saturday, only to even the weekend series with UVA’s sixth come-from-behind victory of the year. The five-run deficit was the largest the Cavaliers have overcome for a victory in 2025.

The Saturday rally was sparked by the pinch-hit duo of Chone James and Walker Buchanan. The pairing combined for four hits, four RBI and three runs scored in the eighth inning rally.

In the weekend finale, the Cavaliers allowed the first run of the game in the bottom of the first before exploding for nine runs in the top of the second to take a commanding 9-1 lead en route to a 11-5 victory.

HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE