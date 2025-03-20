No. 23 Cavaliers Set to Host Duke for Weekend Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia baseball team (12-7, 3-3 ACC) returns to Atlantic Coast Conference play this weekend when the Duke Blue Devils (13-9, 2-4 ACC) come to Disharoon Park for a three-game set. The series opener is slated for 6 p.m. first pitch on Friday.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Friday – 6 p.m.

Duke: LHP Owen Proksch (0-0, 1.64 ERA, 11 IP, 5 BB, 19 SO)

Virginia: RHP Jay Woolfolk (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 24.0 IP, 8 BB, 29 SO)

Saturday – 4 p.m.

Duke:LHP Andrew Healy (1-2, 8.76 ERA, 12.1 IP, 7 BB, 10 SO)

Virginia: LHP Tomas Valincius (2-0, 3.70 ERA, 24.1 IP, 4 BB, 31 SO)

Sunday – 1 p.m.

Duke: TBA

Virginia: LHP Evan Blanco (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 9.1 IP, 2 BB, 9 SO)



GAME PROMOTIONS: DUKE

Friday, March 21: Rock n Roll All Night at the Dish. It’s a Sabre Rewards Night for UVA students, including a pizza giveaway for the first 500 students. In-game videoboard content and music that will rock out!

Saturday, March 22: A Virginia visor giveaway will take place at the marketing table located behind section 108, available for the first 1,000 fans in attendance! The limit is one per person.

Sunday, March 23: Youth Day presented by Flow returns to close out the Duke series with inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, bubbles, and post-game kids running of the bases along with autographs with the team. The third of six sets of 2025 Virginia Baseball trading cards will be given out to the first 500 fans, at the marketing table.

BASEBALL PARKING

Friday & Sunday: Fans are encouraged to arrive early with an increased amount of traffic with simultaneous Olympic sports occurring in the athletic precinct.

Saturday: Fans are encouraged to arrive early with an increased amount of traffic with simultaneous Olympic sports occurring in the athletic precinct. A shuttle will run from Emmet/Ivy Garage to the Disharoon Park/Klöckner Stadium ticket office beginning at noon and will run until 8 p.m.