No. 23 Virginia Falls to Duke in Weekend Finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia baseball team (12-10, 3-6 ACC) dropped the weekend finale on Sunday (March 23) to the Duke Blue Devils by a score of 13-6 at Disharoon Park.

After each team scored a pair of runs in the first inning, Duke plated the next four runs of the game to take a 6-2 lead into the middle frames. Virginia clawed its way back to within a run by scoring two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth before the Blue Devils took command of the finale with a six-run seventh.

On an afternoon when the Cavalier offense amassed 14 hits, Henry Ford led the way with a 4-for-5 day to tie his career-high for hits in a contest. Chone James added three more hits of his own, while the duo of Chris Arroyo and Trey Wells each drove in a pair of runs.