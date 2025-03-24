Cavaliers Travel to Liberty on Tuesday

Virginia dropped out of all five major polls following a winless four-game homestand against Richmond and Duke. The Cavaliers arrive in Lynchburg looking to avoid only the second five-game losing streak of the Brian O’Connor era.

On the season, Virginia has a road record of 2-1.

Entering

the

midweek, the Cavaliers have seven comeback wins on the season and are 5-2 in games when the opponents score in the first inning. The Hoos are also outscoring opponents 30-16 in the second inning

compared to being outscored

12-5 in the first inning this season.