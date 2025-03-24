Cavaliers Travel to Liberty on Tuesday

/
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (12-10) will take a step out of conference play on Tuesday (March 25) for the first true road midweek of the season against the Liberty Flames (17-8). First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Watch: ESPN+
Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA)
Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com
Probable Starting Pitchers:
Tuesday – 4 p.m.
Virginia: LHP Bradley Hodges (0-1, 2.45 ERA, 3.2 IP, 4 BB, 6 SO)
Liberty: RHP Jake Potts (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 3.2 IP, 6 BB, 3 SO)
LEADING OFF
- Virginia dropped out of all five major polls following a winless four-game homestand against Richmond and Duke. The Cavaliers arrive in Lynchburg looking to avoid only the second five-game losing streak of the Brian O’Connor era.
- On the season, Virginia has a road record of 2-1.
- Entering the midweek, the Cavaliers have seven comeback wins on the season and are 5-2 in games when the opponents score in the first inning. The Hoos are also outscoring opponents 30-16 in the second inning compared to being outscored 12-5 in the first inning this season.
AGAINST THE FLAMES
- Tuesday will be the 68th all-time meeting between Liberty and Virginia, two schools’ home ballparks separated by a little over 68 Miles on US-29.
- The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 44-22-1 and have won the last five meetings with the Flames. In the Brian O’Connor era, UVA is 20-3 against Liberty.
- In the lone meeting of 2024, Virginia run-ruled Liberty 14-4 on April 23, 2024. The Cavaliers rode home runs from Bobby Whalen, Casey Saucke, Henry Ford and Jacob Ference to victory.
RANKING THE HOOS
- Entering the midweek, UVA’s arms ranked 22nd nationally and eighth in the ACC with an average of 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Virginia has also turned 16 double plays this season, which ranks fifth in the ACC.
- Individually, Henry Ford ranks 12th in the ACC averaging 1.45 hits per game. Eric Becker’s team-leading nine doubles rank the sophomore with the ninth-most two-baggers in the league. Junior outfielder Aiden Teel has been hit by a team-high 10 times over the opening 22 games of the season, which ranks the junior third in the ACC and 46th in the country.
- Elsewhere in the lineup, Henry Godbout and James Nunnallee are proving to be two of the hardest outs in the country. Godbout has a strikeout rate of 14.2 to rank 32nd nationally while Nunnallee enters the midweek with a K rate of 13.5 to place him 39th in the country.
ON THE MOUND
- Junior Bradley Hodges is slated to make his third-straight midweek start and his first on the road.
- In his 2025 season debut, Hodges threw two innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts against Maryland in Fredericksburg. Last time out, the junior allowed three unearned runs on three hits in 1.2 innings against Richmond.
- The lefthander made one appearance in 2024 before missing the rest of the year due to an injury.
- As a freshman in 2023, Hodges made 19 appearances going 2-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 33.1 innings pitched.