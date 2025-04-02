Cavaliers Continue Building Momentum

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In less than a week, the University of Virginia baseball team has gone from slumping to surging.

In its series opener against ACC newcomer Stanford last Thursday night, UVA won 11-8 to end a five-game losing streak, and Friday and Saturday brought two more victories for the home team at Disharoon Park.

Midweek games have proved uncharacteristically challenging this season for the Cavaliers, who lost to Richmond on March 19 and Liberty on March 25, but they built a 10-1 lead on Old Dominion on Tuesday night en route to an 11-5 victory at the Dish.

“Momentum in this game is a big thing,” sophomore shortstop Eric Becker said. “So, again, we’re just trying to build off it.”

For the Wahoos (16-11 overall, 6-6 ACC), now comes a three-game series against NC State (19-10, 5-4) at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C. Like Virginia, the Wolfpack advanced to the College World Series last year and hopes to be back in Omaha, Neb., this June.

“They’ve got a high-quality ball club,” UVA head coach Brian O’Connor said, “and so our guys are looking forward to trying to repeat playing really, really great baseball. That’s the challenge we have in front of us. And that’ll be a tough environment down there, and our guys will look forward to it.”

After edging Maryland in Fredericksburg on March 11, UVA flew to the West Coast and took two of three games from the California Golden Bears in Berkeley, Calif. The Cavaliers appeared to have steadied themselves after an uneven start to the season, but then they promptly lost five straight games.

Back at Disharoon Park for a pivotal series with Stanford, Virginia scored 33 runs in three games and secured a dramatic win in the Saturday finale on a walk-off double by Aidan Teel in the bottom of the 10th inning.

With ODU coming to town on Tuesday, O’Connor said, he reminded his players that “it was great what we did [against] Stanford, but you have to sustain it. Great ball clubs sustain the energy and the enthusiasm. We talked about that, like how are we going to show up tonight? Are we going to show up ready to play? Certainly they responded, and that’s been a trademark of our program for a long time.”