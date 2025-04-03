Cavaliers Head to NC State For Weekend Series

Virginia is riding a four-game win after sweeping then-No. 20 Stanford on the weekend before dispatching Old Dominion in an 11-5 midweek contest on Tuesday.

Saturday’s win over Stanford was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor became the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins.

Entering the weekend, 10 of UVA’s 15 wins on the season are of the comeback variety

including

all three games of the Stanford series.