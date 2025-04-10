Virginia Set to Host Pitt For Heroes Appreciation Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After a four-game road swing, the Virginia baseball team (18-13, 7-8 ACC) is set to welcome the Pitt Panthers (17-14, 4-8 ACC) to Disharoon Park for Heroes Appreciation Weekend starting on Friday (April 11).

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Friday – 6 p.m.

Pitt: LHP Ryan Reed (3-3, 3.80 ERA, 42.2 IP, 14 BB, 46 SO)

Virginia: RHP Jay Woolfolk (2-2, 4.35 ERA, 39.1 IP, 15 BB, 50 SO)

Saturday – 4 p.m.

Pitt: LHP Patrick Gardner (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 24.0 IP, 11 BB, 14 SO)

Virginia: LHP Evan Blanco (1-2, 6.75 ERA, 18.2 IP, 4 BB, 18 SO)

Sunday – 1 p.m.

Pitt: RHP Drew Lafferty (1-1, 6.53 ERA, 30.1 IP, 17 BB, 19 SO

Virginia: LHP Tomas Valincius (2-1, 6.00 ERA, 39 IP, 10 BB, 48 SO)



PITT SERIES PROMOTIONS: HEROES APPRECIATION WEEKEND

Friday, April 11: Military Appreciation Day opens the weekend at the Dish. University and local community military members and families are invited to the game with discounted tickets. In-game videoboard elements and recognitions will also honor our military heroes. A youth Evoshield Red, White and Hoo headband giveaway will take place at the marketing table located behind section 108 while supplies last.

Saturday, April 12: First Responders Appreciation Day at the Dish is set for Saturday. University and local community first responders and families are invited to the game with discounted tickets. In-game videoboard elements and recognitions will also honor our first responder heroes. The spring football game is also slated to be held at Scott Stadium before baseball.

Sunday, April 13: Youth Day presented by Flow is back to conclude the Pitt weekend series with inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, bubbles, and post-game kids running of the bases along with autographs with the team. The fifth of six sets of 2025 Virginia Baseball trading cards will be given out to the first 500 fans, at the marketing table.

BASEBALL PARKING

Friday & Saturday: Fans are encouraged to arrive early with an increased amount of traffic with simultaneous Olympic sports occurring in the athletic precinct.

Sunday: Due to a concert at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday night, all JPJ lots must be vacated by 5 p.m. on Saturday. Parking will be available in the Emmet/Ivy Garage with no vacate time.