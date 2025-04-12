No. 11 Virginia Hosts Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tournament at Birdwood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 11th-ranked Virginia men’s golf team will host the fourth annual Lewis Chitengwa Memorial on April 13-14 at Birdwood Golf Course. Admission to the tournament is free and open to the public. The home tournament will the final competition for the Cavaliers before ACC Championships.

Live Coverage: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/233137/scoring/team

Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. All teams will play 36 holes with a shotgun start a 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The tournament concludes on Tuesday with the final 18 holes with tee times beginning at 8:30 a.m.

UVA in the Rankings

Golf Coaches Association of America (April 11) – No. 11

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (April 11) – No. 13