Virginia Inks NC State Transfer Caitlin Weimar

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced today (April 12) that Caitlin Weimar (Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.) will join the program for the 2025-26 season.

“I’m ecstatic about adding Caitlin to our family,” said Agugua-Hamilton. “She is a proven double-double. She can score with either hand in the low post while defending and rebounding at an elite level. Caitlin is a culture kid who takes pride in her work ethic on and off the court. She will help us be a presence in the paint on both sides of the floor and I can’t wait to get to work with her.”

A 6-4 forward, Weimar transferred from Boston University to NC State ahead of 2024-25 but missed the season due to injury.

In her senior season at BU, Weimar earned Patriot League Player of the Year honors as well as her second-consecutive Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year award. In 2023-24 she averaged 18.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while shooting 55-percent from the field. Weimar earned All-Patriot League honors in each of her three seasons in Boston.

Weimar played her freshman season at Marist where she was named MAAC Co-Rookie of the Year after starting in 19 of 20 games averaging 8.6 points and 7.6 rebounds.

A native of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Weimar attended Hendrick Hudson High School where she accumulated over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds and led her team to a 1 Class A title as the tournament MVP. On the AAU circuit, she competed with Hoopers Elite NY.