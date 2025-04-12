Virginia Signs UCF Transfer Adeang Ring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced today (April 12) that Adeang Ring (Sydney, Australia) will join the program for the 2025-26 season.

“I’m excited about the addition of Adeang,” said Agugua-Hamilton.

“She is a high character, culture kid who is all about the grind. She is a 6-5 athlete who will bring us shooting, defense and rebounding. Adeang has so much untapped potential and could ultimately be a double-double kind of kid. Her ceiling is very high, and I can’t wait to get to work with her.”

Ring, a 6-5 forward, competed as a true freshman at UCF last season. A four-star recruit from Sydney Australia, Ring attended high school at Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) where she was the No. 2 ranked player out of the state of Arizona.

She helped her team to a Grind Session Championship in 2023 while earning Grind Session first-team, and most improved honors. On the AAU circuit, Ring competed for Team Why Not EYBL.