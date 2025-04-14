Virginia Adds LSU Transfer Sa’Myah Smith

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced today (April 14) that Sa’Myah Smith (Texarkana, Texas) will join the program for the 2025-26 season.

“I’m super excited and overjoyed about the addition of Sa’Myah,” said Agugua-Hamilton.

“She understands what it takes to win at the highest level, and is a national champion. Her athleticism and motor are off the charts. She is a versatile athlete who defends, rebounds and can score from 15 feet and in. Her ceiling is extremely high, and I can’t wait to get to work with her.”

A 6-2 forward, Smith spent the last three seasons at LSU where she shot 56-percent from the field. Over the course of her three years in Baton Rouge, the Tigers advanced to a pair of Elite Eight appearances and won an NCAA Championship in 2023. During the 2023 championship season, Smith earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team as LSU’s first forward off the bench.

Last season, Smith earned a place in the starting lineup and led the Tigers with 51 blocks on the year while averaging 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In the 2025 NCAA tournament, she averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds to help lead LSU to the Elite Eight.

Smith was the No. 57 overall prospect in the signing class of 2022 and ranked as the No. 1 prospect out of Dallas by ESPN. She led DeSoto High School to back-to-back Texas Class 6A State Championships and was invited to the 2022 U18 USA Basketball National Team Trials.