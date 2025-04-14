Virginia Signs USF Transfer Romi Levy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced today (April 14) that Romi Levy (Herzliya, Izrael) will join the program for the 2025-26 season.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Romi into our family,” said Agugua-Hamilton.

“She is a 6-3 versatile guard who can post up smaller players or take bigger players off the bounce. She can defend and rebound as well. Romi is a mature player who wants to be a part of something special and something bigger than herself. I can’t wait to get to work with her.”

A 6-3 guard, Levy spent the last two seasons at USF. In 2023-24, she was named the AAC Newcomer of the Year as well a as a second-team All-AAC selection after averaging a career-best 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. She was named AAC Preseason Player of the Year ahead of the 2024-25 season. Prior to her two-year stint at USF, Levy spent three seasons at Auburn where she was named an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.

In 2018, Levy competed on the Israeli national team at the U18 Women’s European Championships and helped lead the team to a bronze medal scoring 14 points against Lithuania and 13 points against Albania.