Becker Included on Brooks Wallace Award Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia sophomore shortstop Eric Becker has been named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, the College Baseball Foundation announced on Friday (April 18). Becker is one of seven shortstops on the list to represent the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The award honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.

Becker currently leads the Cavaliers in batting average (.371), hits (53), doubles (16), runs scored (40) and slugging percentage (.601). The shortstop is one of four Cavaliers to start all 35 games for Virginia this season.

In the ACC, Becker enters the weekend with the fourth-most doubles in the league, the seventh-most hits and the 10th-highest batting average.

In 2024, Virginia’s Griff O’Ferrall won the award becoming the ACC shortstop to take home the honor since 2017.