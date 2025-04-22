Hoos Hitting Their Stride at the Plate

So what’s behind this dramatic improvement at the plate?

“First things first, I think they’re working their tails off,” associate head coach Jeff Tylka said Friday night after Virginia pounded out 10 hits in an 8-2 win over Louisville at Palmer Park.

“They are doing everything we ask of them. They’re trying. And whether they succeed with it right away or it’s a struggle right away, they trust it. And I think that’s a credit to them.”

Tylka, who works with UVA’s hitters, is in his second year on Hardin’s staff. When he arrived in Charlottesville, Tylka said, he focused first on seeing “where some of the holes are, how do they make their mistakes, what gets them out, where are they successful. So we did a lot of that the first year, and then the second year you start to learn about them. You learn how they communicate and how they ask questions and things of that nature.”

From his father, who coached multiple sports, Tylka said he learned “that every kid is different. Some of them need a hug, some of them need a kick in the butt, some of them need a challenge, some of them need just unconditional confidence-building, and I think that’s the biggest piece for our relationship with all of them: just learning what they need to be successful and then learning how to communicate in ways that can allow them to get the material and then take it and run.

“A lot of it was, I think, you come in and you tell them, ‘I trust you, and if they throw you this certain pitch and you strike out on it, I’m not going to be mad.’ And that took a couple months, because it would happen, and then they’d come off the field and they’re looking for you to be upset or angry, and I’m like, ‘You’re doing exactly what we’re asking.’ ”

Early in her college career, Ayer said, “I dwelled a lot on the failures, and I always looked to the negative instead of looking at the next pitch, looking ahead and learning from my mistakes.”

She’s changed her approach under Tylka. “Coach T has really helped a lot,” Ayer said. “I think what’s big with him is that he is very cool-headed, and I think that’s something we needed. He is there to calm us down in big moments, and I feel like he just always knows the right thing to say right before a big moment and knows each of us very well. He’s just someone that I really trust.”

With some players, Tylka said, “you just have to take the leash off and be like, ‘I just need you to swing. It’s OK. Just go swing. We can rein it in once you get comfortable doing what you’re doing and finding your timing.’ But I think another big piece is just letting them know that, hey, we have trust and faith in you to go do your job and just give it your all.”

In the second year under a coach, Hardin said, players usually get more comfortable. “And then I think for Jeff, he’s a learner and he’s a teacher, so he wants to learn our team and our players. I think he’s just done a really good job of adapting to what they need and taking his expertise and what he knows about hitting and then applying it directly to the players that are here.”

The Cavaliers’ improvement at the plate, Hardin said, is “a testament to our players. They want to grow and get better. They’re comfortable and they’re confident, which are two really, really big factors. I don’t know that their swings themselves have changed that much. I think their mentality has tightened up, and I think our decisions are better. When we decide to go, we’re going with more authority, and that’s just a direct reflection of Jeff’s stick-to-it-ness and his adaptability, and it comes from being a teacher.”