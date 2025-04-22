Virginia Inks Florida State Transfer Raiane Dias Dos Santos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced today (April 22) that Raiane Dias Dos Santos (Sao Paulo, Brazil) will join the program for the 2025-26 season.

“I’m excited about the addition of Raiane,” said Agugua-Hamilton.

“I love that she has played in the ACC and has familiarity with the conference. She is a combo guard who will be able to play multiple positions including backup point guard. She is very fast in the open court and has great court vision. She’s a good three-point shooter, but also a savvy finisher in the paint. She can be a pest defensively, which is great. Raiane fits our culture seamlessly as she is a high character, selfless person who just wants to compete and win.”

A 5-9 guard, Dias Dos Santos competed as a redshirt sophomore at Florida State last season. In her lone season as a Seminole, the team advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament as a six seed.

Prior to her arrival at Florida State, Dias Dos Santos excelled at Gulf Coast State in 2023-24. The Sao Paulo, Brazil native averaged 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists on the year. In 33 appearances she scored in double-figures on 21 occasions with four 20-point games.

In 2021, Dias Dos Santos played for Brazil at the U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary. She recorded 19 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots in a Round of 16 game against the Czech Republic.