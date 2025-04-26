Hodges Shines as Cavaliers Secure Series Win Over No. 24 Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. – Behind a career effort from Bradley Hodges, the Virginia baseball team (24-15, 11-9 ACC) defeated No. 24 Georgia Tech (29-14, 14-9) 6-5 at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday afternoon (April 26).

In the first ACC start of his career, Hodges surrendered one run on two hits over a career-best seven innings pitched. The junior also struck out seven Yellow Jackets to tie a career-high.

At the plate, Henry Godbout paced the Cavalier offense with a 3-for-4 day. The Virginia trio of Eric Becker, Harrison Didawick and Henry Ford each had a home run on Saturday to propel the Cavaliers to a series win.