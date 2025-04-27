Virginia Falls in Extra Innings To No. 24 Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. – After taking the first two games of the weekend, the Virginia baseball team (14-16, 11-10 ACC) dropped an extra-inning affair by a score of 7-6 in 10 innings to No. 24 Georgia Tech (30-14, 15-9) on Sunday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Virginia built a 6-3 lead heading into the seventh inning stretch before surrendering a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, a two-run homer in the ninth to force extras and a walk-off homer in the tenth to drop the series finale.

Aidan Teel led the Cavalier offense on Sunday with a 2-for-3 game that included a two-run home run and three runs driven in.

UVA starter Tomas Valincius did not factor into the decision after allowing three runs on five hits in his six innings of work. The lefthander also fanned a quartet of Yellow Jackets during his outing.