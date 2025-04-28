Three Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Academic Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three Virginia women’s basketball student-athletes were named to the 2024-25 All-ACC Academic Team, the league office announced Monday (April 28).

Kymora Johnson, Taylor Lauterbach and Casey Valenti-Paea were among the league’s honorees. Johnson and Lauterbach were each honored for the second consecutive season.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

2024-25 Virginia All-ACC Women’s Basketball Academic Team Selections

**Kymora Johnson, G, So., Arts & Sciences

**Taylor Lauterbach, C, Gr., Higher Education

Casey Valenti-Paea, G, Gr., Higher Education

* – Indicates the number of career All-ACC Academic Team distinctions