Schroter Garners All-ACC Distinction from League’s Head Coaches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia’s John Schroter has been named one of three close defensemen to earn All-ACC honors, the conference office announced Tuesday (April 29). The All-ACC Team and award winners were determined by a vote of the league’s five head coaches.

Schroter, who completed his second playing season for the Cavaliers in 2025 after redshirting in 2023, appeared in all 14 games this season, including 13 starts. He consistently matched up with opposing teams’ top attackman. Schroter finished the season with 22 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers. Schroter was sensational in the Wahoos’ season finale against No. 9 Duke (April 26), when he tallied a career-high five caused turnovers and held the Blue Devils’ leading scorer to only one goal.

A native of Leesburg, Virginia, Schroter was also a contributor on the Cavaliers’ man-down unit, which currently leads the nation in man-down defense (86.8 percent). Schroter and the Cavaliers are also currently third nationally in ground balls (36.00/game) and eighth in caused turnovers (10.07/game).

Schroter is sixth defensive player in the last four seasons to be named an All-ACC selection under head coach Lars Tiffany.

