Cavaliers Wrangle Rams To Open Final Homestand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Powered by a six-run fourth inning, the Virginia baseball team (25-16) downed VCU (14-30) by a score of 9-8 on Tuesday night (April 29) at Disharoon Park.

After falling behind 2-1 through an inning and a half of play, Virginia scored the next seven runs, including the six-run fourth that was capped off by a Henry Ford three-run blast.

That one left The Dish in a hurry 🫡 📺: ACC Network | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/S9uJHah2T2 — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 30, 2025

Ford led all Cavalier hitters on Tuesday with a 3-for-4 outing with three RBIs and a run scored. Joining Ford, the Virginia duo of Aidan Teel and James Nunnallee each had two hits with runs driven in.