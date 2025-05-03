Virginia Adds Princeton Transfer Tabitha Amanze

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced today (May 3) that Tabitha Amanze (Ogun, Nigeria) will join the program for the 2025-26 season.

“I’m extremely excited about Tabbie,” Agugua-Hamilton said.

“She will be a difference-maker for us at the five position. Tabbie brings length, strength, athleticism, and a level of physicality we’ve lacked in the past. She has some untapped versatility to her game that I’m excited to develop. She’s a high-character kid who values her academics and will ultimately enhance our culture in all facets.”

A 6-4 center, Amanze spent her first three season at Princeton. In that span, the Tigers qualified for the NCAA tournament in all three seasons while capturing a pair of Ivy League championships. Amanze comes off a season in which she averaged six points and four rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the field. Her total of 22 blocks in 2024-25 ranked second on the team.

A four-star recruit out of Blair Academy, Amanze was the No. 43 ranked player in the class of 2022 according to ESPN HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings. A 2020 MAPL All-League selection, Amanze led Blair Academy to a pair of State Prep A titles as well as three conference championships.