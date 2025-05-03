Virginia Signs West Virginia Transfer Danelle Arigbabu

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced today (May 3) that Danelle Arigbabu (Berlin, Germany) will join the program for the 2025-26 season.

“I’m super excited to add Danelle,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She will bring a physical paint presence on both sides of the ball, and she’s also a great passer. Danelle is a very energetic kid who brings an abundance of maturity and character to our team.”

A 6-4 forward, Arigbabu competed as a senior at West Virginia last season. In her lone season with the Mountaineers, the team advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament as a six seed.

Prior to her arrival at West Virginia, Arigbabu spent two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. The Berlin, Germany native averaged 8.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting over 60-percent from the floor at NEO. She spent her freshman season at Long Beach State University.

Arigbabu has logged minutes on the international stage as well, competing on the U17 German Junior National Team. She also led her team to the 2014 U17 German Championship in Berlin.