Agugua-Hamilton Hires Abby Sherard as Strength and Conditioning Coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced today (May 5) that Abby Sherard has been named the program’s strength and conditioning coach.

“I’m excited to welcome Abby Sherard as our strength and conditioning coach,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She brings great energy, and I’m confident she’ll be a valuable addition to our program. Abby is experienced and knowledgeable in preparing female student-athletes to compete at an elite level. It is a priority to have staff members who are passionate, driven, and aligned with our core values—and Abby will be a great fit. I’m looking forward to the impact she’ll have on our program as we continue to move forward.”

Sherard joins the program after serving an assistant coach for sports performance at Arizona State women’s basketball in 2024-25. She also spent three seasons at Wisconsin where she served as the strength and conditioning coach for women’s basketball as well as a variety of other programs.

In 2016, Sherard earned her master’s degree from New Haven in management of sports industries. During that time, she served as a graduate assistant strength coach. She is a 2014 graduate of Winona State where she earned her degree in exercise science with a minor in coaching and psychology. Sherard was a five-year member and two-time captain of the WSU basketball program. She also interned at the Winona State strength and conditioning program for two years.

Sherard is certified through the National Strength and Conditioning Association and Precision Nutrition.