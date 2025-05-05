Agugua-Hamilton Hires Taylor White as Director of Multimedia and Creative Content

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced today (May 5) that Taylor White has been named the program’s director of multimedia and creative content.

“I’m thrilled to announce Taylor as our director of multimedia and creative content,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “There is an existing familiarity there as she has supported our program in her previous role within the Virginia Athletics department. Taylor is an excellent fit to tell our stories in creative ways. Her work ethic and creative abilities are outstanding, and she has a true passion for women’s basketball.”

White joins the women’s basketball staff after serving as the director of video production at Virginia Athletics where she played a key role in telling the stories of each of UVA’s 27 sport programs. From 2022-2024, White served as the director of creative media for Virginia football after arriving in Charlottesville as the program’s assistant director of creative video in 2021.

White earned her master’s degree in sports film documentary and storytelling from Wake Forest in 2021. She graduated from Shenandoah University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies.