Virginia Sprints Past Towson In Midweek Victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On a night where Henry Godbout and Jacob Ference each homered twice, the Virginia baseball team (27-16) downed Towson (19-31) 19-1 at Disharoon Park on Wednesday night (May 7).

With their two-homer performances, Godbout and Ference became the first Cavaliers to hit two home runs in the same game since Ference and Henry Ford did it against Louisville on April 12, 2024. The pair is also the first UVA duo to hit back-to-back blasts this season.

UVA starter Chris Arroyo surrendered one run in two innings of work but did not factor into the decision. Evan Blanco picked up the win on Wednesday by striking out four Tigers over the three scoreless innings in relief.