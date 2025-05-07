Virginia Sprints Past Towson In Midweek Victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On a night where Henry Godbout and Jacob Ference each homered twice, the Virginia baseball team (27-16) downed Towson (19-31) 19-1 at Disharoon Park on Wednesday night (May 7).
With their two-homer performances, Godbout and Ference became the first Cavaliers to hit two home runs in the same game since Ference and Henry Ford did it against Louisville on April 12, 2024. The pair is also the first UVA duo to hit back-to-back blasts this season.
UVA starter Chris Arroyo surrendered one run in two innings of work but did not factor into the decision. Evan Blanco picked up the win on Wednesday by striking out four Tigers over the three scoreless innings in relief.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The visiting Tigers opened the scoring in the top of the first with an RBI groundout that was set up by a Cavalier error.
- Towson’s lead didn’t last long as Virginia plated three runs in the home half of the second inning. Godbout’s first home run of the night tied the contest at one before back-to-back RBI singles from Luke Hanson and Aidan Teel put Virginia out front for good.
- Virginia added a pair of runs in the third as Godbout and Ference teamed up for back-to-back solo home runs to make it a 5-1 ballgame.
- UVA added a one run in the fourth on a Tiger error and one run in the fifth on a James Nunnallee RBI single to extend its lead to 7-1 with five innings in the books.
- In the sixth, the Cavaliers exploded for four more runs on back-to-back RBI doubles from Arroyo and Godbout before Ference put an exclamation point on his night with a no-doubt two-run blast to left center.
- The Cavaliers added six more runs in the seventh when the Towson pitching duo of Alex Comwell and Leo Simpson hit three straight Virginia batters and issued a walk with the bases loaded before Walker Buchanan delivered a two-run single to right to push the UVA advantage to 17-1.
- Virginia’s final two runs on the night came in the bottom of the eighth when Will Broderick worked a bases-loaded walk, which led to a Trey Wells sacrifice fly that plated Antonio Perrotta.
- The bullpen duo of Michael Yeager and Joe Colucci each threw a scoreless inning to seal the 19-1 Virginia victory.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- Virginia improves to 17-5 when Aidan Teel bats leadoff.
- Dating back to the April 6 contest at NC State, the Cavaliers have hit at least one home run in 14 straight games.
- Henry Godbout tied his career-high with four RBIs on the night.
- Virginia’s 19 runs on Wednesday is the second-most runs scored by the Cavaliers in a game his season.
- UVA improves to 25-4 on the season when scoring six or more runs.
- The Cavaliers now lead the all-time series with Towson 25-2 and have won 19 straight games against the Tigers dating back to 2009.
UP NEXT
Virginia returns to ACC play on Friday as the Cavaliers are set to host Miami for a three-set at Disharoon Park. The series opener on Friday (May 9) against the Hurricanes is set for 6 p.m. The middle game is slated for a 4 p.m. start on Saturday (May 10) followed by the finale on Sunday (May 11) at 1 p.m. All three games will be broadcast on ACCNX and can be heard on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).