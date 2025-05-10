Cavaliers Walk-Off Miami In Thriller

Never. In. Doubt. #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/QNH7BGgMlW
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (29-16, 13-10) erased a four-run deficit to secure a third-straight ACC series win with a 10-9 walk-off victory over Miami (30-20, 14-11) at Disharoon Park on Saturday (May 10).
Down a run in the bottom of the ninth, Harrison Didawick spearheaded the final push with a leadoff home run before Aidan Teel won the game with a one-out RBI single that scored James Nunnallee.
Teel led the way for the Cavaliers offensively on Saturday with a 3-for-3 day that included four RBIs.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Miami got on the board first in the top of the first with a solo home run of the bat of the Hurricanes’ Daniel Cuvet.
- In the bottom of the second, Virginia seized a 3-1 lead when Teel promptly unloaded the bases after a pair of singles and a hit by pitch.
- The visiting Hurricanes plated six runs in the top of the fourth, including a grand slam, to take a 7-3 advantage.
- Virginia got a run back in the home half of the third when Henry Ford scrambled home on a Henry Godbout RBI groundout.
- Miami tacked on another run in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice fly that made it an 8-4 ballgame.
- UVA’s comeback started in earnest during the bottom of the fifth when Teel scored on a Ford RBI single.
- An inning later, Eric Becker singled home Nunnallee with the bases loaded to bring the Cavaliers within a pair of runs at 8-6.
- While the offense was mounting the comeback, Evan Blanco threw 3.1 scoreless innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts.
- Following the seventh inning stretch, Godbout sent a jolt through the Disharoon Park faithful with a no-doubt home run to the right field bleachers. The solo shot made it an 8-7 contest and was Godbout’s seventh of the season.
- Virginia tied the game later in the bottom of the seventh, when Becker was hit by a 1-1 pitch with the bases loaded.
- To set up the late-inning dramatics, Miami regained the lead in the top of the eighth on an RBI single that was laced back up the middle.
- On the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth, Didawick launched his sixth home run of the season to tie the game at 9-9.
- Following the Didawick no-doubter, Nunnalee worked a walk and stole second before ultimately scoring on Teel’s second walk-off hit of the season.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- Virginia improves to 19-5 when Aidan Teel bats leadoff.
- Dating back to the April 6 contest at NC State, the Cavaliers have hit at least one home run in 16 straight games.
- UVA improves to 27-4 on the season when scoring six or more runs.
- Saturday’s win was Virginia’s 17th comeback victory of the season.
- Harrison Didawick has homered in back-to-back games for the first time since hitting a home run in five-straight games from May 12-22, 2024.
UP NEXT
The series concludes on Sunday (May 11) with the final game of the three-game set. Virginia will have lefthander Tomas Valincius (4-1) on the mound against Miami righthander Tate DeRias (2-0). First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. and will air on ACCNX and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).