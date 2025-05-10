Cavaliers Walk-Off Miami In Thriller

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (29-16, 13-10) erased a four-run deficit to secure a third-straight ACC series win with a 10-9 walk-off victory over Miami (30-20, 14-11) at Disharoon Park on Saturday (May 10).

Down a run in the bottom of the ninth, Harrison Didawick spearheaded the final push with a leadoff home run before Aidan Teel won the game with a one-out RBI single that scored James Nunnallee.

The demise of Harrison Didawick has been greatly exaggerated 🔥 📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ijffTqG7wM — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) May 10, 2025

Teel led the way for the Cavaliers offensively on Saturday with a 3-for-3 day that included four RBIs.