Cavaliers Pause to Mark Anniversary

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the tragedy that took the lives of three members of the University of Virginia football team on Nov. 13, 2022. Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed after returning to Grounds from a class field trip to Washington, D.C., and two others were wounded in the shooting: their teammate Mike Hollins and another UVA student, Marlee Morgan.

The University will commemorate the anniversary with several remembrance events Wednesday in which the football program is invited to take part.

The shooting occurred near the end of Tony Elliott’s first year as the Cavaliers’ head coach, and he said Tuesday that honoring the legacies of Davis, Chandler and Perry will continue to be a priority.

“As long as I’m the head coach, it’s always going to be a part of who we are, kind of the fabric of this staff and this program since the staff took over,” Elliott said during his weekly press conference at the Hardie Center.

Turnover is a constant in college athletics, and about half of the players on UVA’s 2024 roster were elsewhere two years ago. “There’s never going to be a time where we’re not conscious of it, aware of [the shooting],” Elliott said, “but at the same time, too, in order for us to kind of progress forward, we have to kind of create a normal here and being sensitive that not everybody was a part of that.”

Inside the Hardie Center, which opened in early June, jerseys with the numbers Davis, Chandler and Perry wore at UVA—1, 15 and 41, respectively—are displayed prominently on the first floor. Their jerseys are also in display cases in their respective position rooms.

Today at 1:55 p.m. the UVA Chapel bells will toll to honor the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. The bells will ring the first verse of "Amazing Grace," followed by three chimes to remember each of these student-athletes. As we mark two years since… pic.twitter.com/w1GDnqnez6 — UVA (@UVA) November 13, 2024

At the memorial service held for the slain players at John Paul Jones Arena in November 2022, Elliott was among the speakers.

“To everyone here I say, we will turn today’s tragedy into tomorrow’s triumph,” Elliott told the audience that day. “Devin, D’Sean and Lavel have displayed the highest form of love by giving their lives. We have a mission going forward, and that mission requires a tremendous amount of responsibility. Amidst the pain and suffering, there is hope … Weeping is going to last for the night, but great joy is coming in the morning. Because of 1, 15, 41, we have the responsibility to rebuild this community and program on the legacy of their stars, and do so in such a way as to bring light unto the world.”

Wednesday will be a difficult day for many people, Elliott acknowledged, especially the families of the slain players. “So we’ll definitely have the families in our thoughts and prayers, and not just them. It’s going to be a hard day for Mike, because Mike’s still here [as a graduate assistant in the football program]. It’s going to be a hard day for Marlee, all of the students that were on the bus, this community.

“It’s going to be a hard day. But what I will say is we can have confidence knowing that we’ve endured. We’ve shown what our character is all about, and now back when I said we were going to turn tragedy into triumph, we’re kind of coming out of that stage to where now we can walk with some confidence and go bring about the triumph and the beauty that was intended to come out of such a hard and difficult situation.”