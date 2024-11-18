Sanker Earns Fourth ACC Weekly Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the fourth time this season and second instance in back-to-back weeks, Virginia safety Jonas Sanker has been named Defensive Back of the Week by the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league office announced today (Nov. 18).

Sanker is now the only defensive player in program history to earn an ACC weekly award four times in a single season. In addition to being honored last week, Sanker earned back-to-back weekly accolades on Oct. 7 and 14 following his performances against Boston College and Louisville, respectively.

Sanker recorded a career-high 13 tackles, including eight solo efforts, a sack and two tackles for loss at then-No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday (Nov. 16). For the second-straight week, he had a hand in a turnover after he recovered a fumble on special teams. The fumble recovery was his second of the season, which is currently tied for second-most among all ACC players. Sanker’s 13 tackles are also the most by a defensive back in a single game against the Fighting Irish this season.

The Charlottesville native leads the Cavaliers with double-digit tackles in four games this season, and has 11 for his career. Sanker leads the ACC and is currently eighth in FBS in solo tackles per game (5.5), while his total tackles per game average (8.2) is good for seventh in the conference.

Up next, Sanker and the Cavaliers (5-5, 3-3) return to action Saturday (Nov. 23), when they host No. 13 SMU (9-1, 6-0) for Senior Day and Heroes Appreciation Day. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for noon on ESPN2. TICKETS

The Mustangs are the only undefeated team in ACC play this season and UVA’s third straight ranked opponent.

Week 12 ACC Football Players of the Week

Quarterback of the Week – Ashton Daniels, Stanford

Running Back of the Week – Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Receiver of the Week – Emmett Mosley V, Stanford

Offensive Lineman of the Week – Savion Washington, Syracuse

Defensive Lineman of the Week – T.J. Parker, Clemson

Linebacker of the Week – Kobe Wilson, SMU

Defensive Back of the Week – Jonas Sanker, Virginia

Specialist of the Week – Emmet Kenney, Stanford

Rookie of the Week – Emmett Mosley V, Stanford