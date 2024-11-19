Hoos Looking to Finish With Flourish

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — They won three games in their abbreviated 2022 season and three games in 2023. With two regular-season games to play this fall, the Virginia Cavaliers have five victories, but they’re hungry for more.

“Five wins is better than what we’ve done the two previous seasons, but I don’t think anybody on this team or on the staff is satisfied with where we’re at,” defensive end Kam Butler said Tuesday after practice.

UVA’s home finale is Saturday. At noon, in a game to air on ESPN2, Virginia (5-5 overall, 3-3 ACC) meets No. 13 SMU (9-1, 6-0) at Scott Stadium. A win would make the Wahoos bowl-eligible for the first time under head coach Tony Elliott, who took over for Bronco Mendenhall in December 2021.

“That would be one of those five, 10, 15 years down-the-road type of deals where they’ll look back and say, ‘Man, I was really a part of that,’ ” Elliott said Tuesday during his weekly press conference at the Hardie Center. “When all of the glory of football fades and you’re an old man and you’re reminiscing, you’ll see the value that you had. And then what will happen is you’ll hear it from your teammates, because your teammates will express to you just how grateful they were to you for what you established.

“Then they’ll also be able to have a front-row seat to see all of maybe the things they aspired to do, but somebody else is doing them, but they wouldn’t be doing it without their investments. So those individuals will be standing on the shoulders of what I consider giants. Those guys will be giants within the program because they laid the foundation.”

The Hoos haven’t played in a bowl game since 2019, when they lost 36-28 to Florida in the Orange Bowl. They were eligible in 2020, a season played amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but declined to pursue an invitation.

In 2021, Virginia was scheduled to meet SMU in the inaugural Fenway Bowl in Boston. That game was canceled, however, because of COVID-19 issues in UVA’s program.

The Cavaliers were already in Boston when the game was called off. “I remember guys in the hotel just ready to go and then getting that message,” wide receiver Malachi Fields, a true freshman that season, said Tuesday.

Forty players—fourth-years, graduate students and Bryce Purnell, who’s graduating early— will be recognized in a Senior Day ceremony before the game Saturday. Fields will be part of that group. To win his final game at Scott Stadium “would mean everything,” said Fields, a graduate of nearby Monticello High School. “It would be so awesome, because I haven’t been able to play in a bowl game since being here.”

Many of the players who’ll be honored Saturday were in the program in November 2022 when three beloved team members were shot and killed after returning to Grounds from a class field trip. Their teammates could have left Charlottesville and continued their college careers elsewhere, but players like Fields and Butler and Jonas Sanker and Chico Bennett Jr. stayed and “have really helped us to solidify the culture that we have got in place right now,” Elliott said.

“Regardless of what maybe the win-loss record is, these young men always have a special place in my heart just because of the character that they’ve exhibited and how they’ve helped me grow as a human being and how they’ve helped the staff grow, how they’ve helped us bring this team back together to be able to work daily on turning that tragedy into triumph … We wouldn’t be here without those guys making the decision to stay and fight and battle for what they believe in. They believe in the University of Virginia. They believe in this athletic department. They believe in this community. They believe in this football program, and that says a lot … There’s nobody that wants a win in Scott Stadium more than I do for the senior class.”

UVA closes the regular season Nov. 30 against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium.

UNEXPECTED TWIST: Mendenhall announced on Dec. 2, 2021, that he was stepping down as UVA’s head coach, and Elliott was hired as his successor eight days later. Athletics director Carla Williams had agreed to let Mendenhall coach the Cavaliers in the Fenway Bowl, but Elliott was in Charlottesville for some of the bowl preparation.

Mendenhall “allowed me to stay around up until a certain point,” Elliott said Tuesday. “So I was just observing practice from a distance. I wasn’t involved in any meetings. The only meetings that took place were just individual meetings that I had with Coach Mendenhall. Then there was a certain point that he didn’t feel as comfortable with me around, so that’s when I took off and went home and then got the call that the game was going to be canceled.”

Elliott said he was “planning on flying to Boston and just kind of being around in the background, just observing. That was the plan. Then it was like, ‘OK, the team is yours.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I have to accelerate the process,’ because I thought I had about another week and a half to kind of observe and make some more decisions. Then it just was turned over to me.”

He hasn’t discussed those events at length with his current team, Elliott said, “as much as we’ve just talked about how it’s time. It’s time for us to get back to the postseason. We’ve missed out for too many years around here, and we need to make the floor the postseason and then start building towards raising the ceiling.”