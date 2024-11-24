Gaines to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Finale Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – This year’s final edition of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott will take to the airwaves Monday (Nov. 25) and be held at the Dairy Market, Charlottesville’s Premier Food Hall (946 Grady Ave). The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Monday’s show will be held inside Starr Hill Brewery at the Dairy Market. Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of vendors located inside the Dairy Market. Parking is located adjacent to the Dairy Market and free any time after 6 p.m. on days the show is held.

UVA defensive back Elijah Gaines is slated to join the show for a segment Monday evening. An active member in the Charlottesville community and a “model student-athlete,” according to Elliott, Gaines was recently named a recipient of the ACC’s UNITE Award.

Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com.

There are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Coach Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by emailing askcoach@virginiasp.com, askjohn@virginiasp.com or by mention @johnfreemanuva on X.

Additionally, both UVA men’s and women’s basketball coaches’ shows will be held at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville. Further details on both basketball coaches’ shows will be announced at a later date.

The Cavaliers (5-6, 3-4 ACC) conclude the 2024 regular season at in-state rival Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4) on Saturday (Nov. 30) in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. The winner will earn its sixth overall victory of the season and officially become bowl eligible. Kickoff from Lane Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.