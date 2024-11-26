Rivalry Takes Top Priority for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The approach Tony Elliott took ahead of his first Commonwealth Cup clash failed to produce the desired result for his University of Virginia football team. On a dispiriting day for the program, UVA closed the 2023 regular season with a 55-17 loss to Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium.

Elliott said Tuesday that he’s framing this year’s game differently for his players, drawing on his experience with the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry. Elliott, who played and coached at Clemson, said he wants his players to understand “the big picture, what it means. It’s not just a game that you play because it’s the last one on the schedule. It’s one that’s a season of itself. It lasts for 365 days. It means a lot to a lot of people … We don’t have a choice. We’ve got a responsibility.”

In the regular-season finale for both teams, UVA (5-6 overall, 3-4 ACC) meets Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4) on Saturday night at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. ACC Network will air the 8 o’clock game, whose winner will hoist the Commonwealth Cup afterward.

That trophy has been in the Hokies’ possession for most of the past quarter-century. Since winning at Lane Stadium in 1998, Virginia has defeated Tech only twice: in 2003 and 2019, both times at Scott Stadium.

Elliott is well aware of the Hokies’ recent dominance in a series they lead 61-38-5, and there are “a lot of things that we have to change collectively in order to get it back to being a rivalry where it’s competitive,” he said. “I’m challenging this football team to be different, to be the ones that start the change to make it more competitive.”

That Tech attaches special significance to this annual game has never been questioned. Even in seasons when the Hokies otherwise have struggled, they’ve generally raised their level of play against the Wahoos.

“And that’s where we have to take a step as a program, as a staff, players, everybody,” Elliott said. “It’s rivalry week. That’s been the message to everybody. Nothing else matters. It really doesn’t. Nothing else matters but what you do this week. I think that’s the difference, when you have that intensity, that focus, you have that passion, and you can block out the distractions.”

All-ACC safety Jonas Sanker said the 2023 loss to the Hokies has been a topic of discussion among UVA players. The Cavaliers remember “how much we felt disrespected last year and how much we let [the Hokies] do it their way and just kind of dominate on the field,” Sanker said.

“Props to them. They played a great game. I’m not taking anything away from them, but we’ve got to play our brand of football. We’ve got to come out there, start fast, do what we’ve been doing all year. We’ve played a lot of good teams this year. At the end of the day, if we’re able to focus on ourselves and do what we do, we’ll be fine.”

With a victory Saturday night, the Hoos would become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021. But there will be more on the line at Lane Stadium than a trip to a postseason game.

“Bowl-eligibility is what we’re after,” Elliott said, “but I’m really after having all the folks that support Virginia have the upper hand for 365 days. That’s just how I was bred in rivalries. I think that’s the difference, the way you look at it, the perspective you have. You are playing for something bigger than yourself. That’s the message that I’m working on getting the guys to understand, the intensity that it takes and the way it should feel, the way you should approach it.

“I know I talk a lot about [how] every game is the most important game on the schedule and that’s true, but a rivalry game is different. It’s just different. Has to be different. For everybody that’s involved it has to be different.”

UVA teams are unbeaten against their Tech counterparts this fall, having defeated the Hokies in men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball (twice), men’s cross country and women’s cross country.

“Every sport is a rivalry, but football drives the overall rivalry for bragging rights,” Elliott said. “[Fans] want to brag about every sport, but they really want to brag about football. Records don’t matter. Bowl-eligibility on the line doesn’t matter. What matters is you win the rivalry game.”

This is Elliott’s third season at UVA. The Hoos were scheduled to play at Lane Stadium in the 2022 regular-season finale, but that game was canceled after the shooting that took the lives of three Virginia players.