Bettridge, Stevens Earn CSC Academic Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the second consecutive year, Virginia placekicker Will Bettridge and center Brian Stevens have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District® Football team, the organization announced Tuesday (Jan. 7).

Both Bettridge and Stevens were selected as finalists for the CSC Academic All-America Team and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced Jan. 28.

Bettridge made 18 of his 21 field goal attempts and was a perfect 24-for-24 on extra points. Now with 196 career points, Bettridge is currently at No.13 on UVA’s all-time scoring list. He connected on a field goal and drilled four PATs in the Cavaliers’ 24-19 win at then-No. 23 Pittsburgh (Nov. 9). He totaled a season-high 12 points in UVA’s 43-24 at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 21), where he also tied his career-long on a 47-yard field goal. Bettridge’s fourth PAT proved to be the game-winning score in the Cavaliers’ 31-30 triumph at Wake Forest (Sept. 7).

Stevens nabbed his second consecutive All-ACC honorable mention nod after starting at center in all of his 11 appearances. He sported the fifth-best run blocking grade (68.8) among all ACC centers in the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus. One of his best performances of the season was against Maryland when he registered a pass-block grade of 84.0, which was seventh-best among all FBS centers in week 3. The following week at Coastal Carolina, Stevens and the Cavaliers’ offense rushed for 384 yards, the program’s highest rushing output in a game since 1998.

To qualify for the CSC Academic All-District team, student-athletes must possess a cumulative undergraduate GPA of 3.50 or higher and student-athletes must compete in 90 percent of the institution’s games played or start in at least 66 percent of the games.

For more information about the CSC Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.