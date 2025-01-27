Virginia Unveils 2025 Football Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2025 football schedules for its member institutions on Monday (Jan. 27). Virginia opens the season at Scott Stadium on Aug. 30 against Coastal Carolina, the first of seven home games for the Cavaliers this season.

In addition to the season opener, Virginia will host William & Mary (Sept. 13), Stanford (Sept. 20), Florida State (Sept. 26), Washington State (Oct. 18), Wake Forest (Nov. 8) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 29). The Cavaliers will play five true road games beginning with a non-conference matchup at NC State on Sept. 6. Virginia will also face Louisville (Oct. 4), North Carolina (Oct. 25), Cal (Nov. 1) and Duke (Nov. 15) on the road. The Cavaliers have open dates on Oct. 11 and Nov. 22.

Start times for all contests and home games designated for Homecomings and Family Weekend will be announced at a later date.

2025 Virginia Football Schedule

Date Opponent 2024 Record Saturday, Aug. 30 Coastal Carolina 6-7 Saturday, Sept. 6 at NC State (non-conference) 6-7 Saturday, Sept. 13 William & Mary 7-5 Saturday, Sept. 20 Stanford * 3-9 Friday, Sept. 26 Florida State * 2-10 Saturday, Oct. 4 at Louisville * 9-4 Saturday, Oct. 11 Open Date Saturday, Oct. 18 Washington State 8-5 Saturday, Oct. 25 at North Carolina * 6-7 Saturday, Nov. 1 at Cal * 6-7 Saturday, Nov. 8 Wake Forest * 4-8 Saturday, Nov. 15 at Duke * 9-4 Saturday, Nov. 22 Open Date Saturday, Nov. 29 Virginia Tech * 6-7

Bold – Home games | * – ACC game

AUG. 30 • VS. COASTAL CAROLINA • CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. • SCOTT STADIUM

In front of a record crowd (22,104) at Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.) last season, the Cavaliers won the inaugural matchup against Coastal Carolina, 43-24. UVA rushed for 384 yards on the Chanticleers’ teal artificial turf. Not since 1998, when the Cavaliers totaled 446 yards on the ground against San Jose State, had they rushed for more yards in a game. The Hoos’ 43 points scored and 525 yards of total offense (384 rush, 141 pass) are both the most under head coach Tony Elliott.

SEPT. 6 • AT NC STATE (NON-CONFERENCE) • RALEIGH, N.C. • CARTER-FINLEY STADIUM

The Cavaliers will look to snap a three-game losing skid to NC State when the two teams square off in Raleigh in the first of two scheduled non-conference matchups between the ACC foes. UVA and the Wolfpack have met 60 times since the inaugural contest between the teams in 1904. The previous 50 games in the series (since 1958) have been part of the ACC schedule. In the most recent meeting, at Scott Stadium in 2023, UVA’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt was foiled by an NCSU made field goal as time expired to seal its 24-21 victory.

SEPT. 13 • VS. WILLIAM & MARY • CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. • SCOTT STADIUM

UVA and William & Mary meet for the eighth time at Scott Stadium since 2009. In the series that dates back to 1908, the Cavaliers have won 12 of the last 13 meetings, including the last six. However, the Tribe has given UVA fits in numerous meetings in recent years, including the last time the two teams met in 2023. At one point, the Cavaliers trailed 13-3, but scored the game’s final 24 points to polish off a 27-13 victory.

SEPT. 20 • VS. STANFORD • CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. • SCOTT STADIUM

Entering its second season as a member of the ACC, Stanford visits Scott Stadium for the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Last season, the Cardinal finished 3-9 overall and 2-6 in ACC play. Both the Cavaliers and Stanford also host Florida State and travel to North Carolina this season.

SEPT. 26 (FRI) • VS. FLORIDA STATE • CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. • SCOTT STADIUM

Virginia welcomes Florida State to Scott Stadium for the first time since the 2019 night game, when the Hoos scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to knock off the Seminoles, 31-24, in front of more than 57,000 fans. The two teams were originally slated for a rematch in Tallahassee the following year, but the game was postponed and ultimately canceled as a result of positive COVID-19 tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the FSU football program. This year marks the 30th anniversary of UVA’s first-ever win over the Seminoles, a 33-28 triumph over the nation’s No. 2 team in front of a sold-out Scott Stadium crowd. UVA’s Anthony Poindexter and Adrian Burnim stopped FSU star running back Warrick Dunn on the goal line as time expired to solidify one of the most iconic victories in program history. The Cavaliers handed FSU its first-ever loss in the ACC and snapped the Seminoles’ 29-game conference winning streak. FSU leads the all-time series 15-4, but the Cavaliers have won three of the last six meetings dating back to 2005.

OCT. 4 • AT LOUISVILLE • LOUISVILLE, KY. • L&N FEDERAL CREDIT UNION STADIUM

Looking to snap a three-game skid in the series, Virginia takes on Louisville for the 12th straight year since the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014. UofL got the best of the Cavaliers in last year’s contest, a 24-20 decision at Scott Stadium in which the Cardinals scored the game-winning touchdown with under 2:00 to play. Four of the last six matchups between UVA and Louisville have been decided by one score. This offseason, the Wahoos welcomed two transfers who played at Louisville in offensive lineman Monroe Mills and safety Devin Neal.

OCT. 18 • VS. WASHINGTON STATE • CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. • SCOTT STADIUM

The Cavaliers round out their non-conference slate when they host Washington State for the inaugural matchup of the series. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 27, but on Oct. 24, 2024, both schools announced it will be contested Oct. 18. UVA is slated to travel to Pullman to face the Cougars at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Sept. 13, 2031. A member of the Pac-12, WSU finished its 2024 campaign with an overall record of 8-5 – its best season since 2018 – and accepted an invitation to the DirecTV Holiday Bowl, where it fell to Syracuse, 52-35.

OCT. 25 • AT NORTH CAROLINA • CHAPEL HILL, N.C. • KENAN STADIUM

The Cavaliers look to earn their second straight win at Kenan Stadium, having toppled then-No. 10 North Carolina in 2023. The win was UVA’s first-ever on the road over a top-10 foe. The Tar Heels got the best of UVA at Scott Stadium in last season’s meeting, when UNC tallied 10 sacks in its 41-14 victory. Dubbed “The South’s Oldest Rivalry,” the series between UVA and UNC is the second-longest among FBS rivalries as the two teams will go head-to-head for the 130th time in series history. Last month, the Tar Heels hired Bill Belichick, who has 29 years of NFL head coaching experience and won six Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots.

NOV. 1 • AT CAL • BERKELEY, CALIF. • CALIFORNIA MEMORIAL STADIUM

The Cavaliers will take their first West Coast flight since traveling to Oregon when they challenge ACC foe Cal at California Memorial Stadium. The 2025 matchup marks the first-ever between the two teams. In their first season as ACC members last year, the Golden Bears finished 6-7 overall, including a 2-6 mark in league games.

NOV. 8 • VS. WAKE FOREST • CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. • SCOTT STADIUM

For the second consecutive year, the Cavaliers take on Wake Forest, this time at Scott Stadium. In its second game of the 2024 season, UVA overcame 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to rally for a 31-30 win. Clutching to its one-point lead, UVA safety Antonio Clary recovered a fumble with less than 90 seconds to play. The Hoos forced Wake to burn all three timeouts and Daniel Sparks’ 59-yard punt rolled to the Deacons’ 5-yard line with less than one minute left, all of which ultimately helped UVA snap a five-game losing skid in the series. In December, Wake announced the hiring of Jake Dickert as its 33rd head coach. Rickert spent the previous four seasons as the head coach at Washington State, where he steered the Cougars to a 23-20 record and three bowl appearances.

NOV. 15 • AT DUKE • DURHAM, N.C. • WALLACE WADE STADIUM

UVA has won eight of the last nine games against the Blue Devils, including the most recent meeting in 2023, which the Cavaliers won 30-27 at Scott Stadium. The last time UVA played at Wallace Wade Stadium in 2022, Duke raced out to a 21-0 lead and an eventual 38-17 victory, its only win over the Cavaliers since 2014.

NOV. 29 • VS. VIRGINIA TECH • CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. • SCOTT STADIUM

Virginia and Virginia Tech will play in the final week of the regular season for 30th time in the last 35 years. The rivalry was first played in 1895, a 38-0 UVA victory in Charlottesville. The Hokies lead the all-time series, 62-38-5. The Hoos are looking to capture the Commonwealth Cup for the first time since 2019, when UVA claimed its first ACC Coastal Division championship and a trip to its first Orange Bowl.

NOTING THE 2025 SCHEDULE

Of Virginia’s 12 opponents in 2025, eight participated in bowl games last season.

The Cavaliers face three new opponents in 2025 in Washington State, Stanford and Cal.

The Cavaliers’ non-conference matchup against NC State marks the first time that UVA is set to play an ACC opponent in a non-conference regular season game since Duke in 2011.

For the second time in the last two seasons (also in 2022), the Hoos play seven games at home.

For the first time since 1970 and fourth time ever, UVA plays at North Carolina, Duke and NC State in the same season.

2025 TICKET INFORMATION

Season ticket deposits for the 2025 season, which allow fans to secure tickets at a lower price per game, are now available via UVAtix.com. Deposits are non-refundable and apply to the total balance. Deposit holders will be contacted by a member of the UVA ticket staff in VAF priority point order when ticket prices and seating availability are finalized, which is expected in early 2025. Visit UVATix.com or contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office (uvatickets@virginia.edu or 434-924-UVA1) for more information.

Renewal applications for current season ticket holders are expected to be made available later this week and can be completed by logging into your UVAtix.com account or calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office.