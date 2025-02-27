ACC Kickoff Returns to Charlotte, Set for July 22-24

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (Feb. 27) that Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott and select Virginia football players will participate in the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff event on Tuesday, July 22, in Charlotte, N.C.

This year’s event returns to a three-day format from July 22-24 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown hotel and features all 17 ACC football teams.

ACC Network will provide coverage for all three days, including live interviews with head coaches and student-athletes, and press conferences. Additional information such as which student-athletes will be attending and media schedules will be announced in the future.

2025 ACC Football Kickoff

Tuesday, July 22

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D.

California

Miami

SMU

Stanford

Virginia

Wednesday, July 23

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Pitt

Syracuse

Wake Forest

Thursday, July 24

Boston College

Clemson

Duke

North Carolina

NC State

Virginia Tech