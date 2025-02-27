ACC Kickoff Returns to Charlotte, Set for July 22-24

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (Feb. 27) that Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott and select Virginia football players will participate in the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff event on Tuesday, July 22, in Charlotte, N.C.
This year’s event returns to a three-day format from July 22-24 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown hotel and features all 17 ACC football teams.
ACC Network will provide coverage for all three days, including live interviews with head coaches and student-athletes, and press conferences. Additional information such as which student-athletes will be attending and media schedules will be announced in the future.
2025 ACC Football Kickoff
Tuesday, July 22
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D.
California
Miami
SMU
Stanford
Virginia
Wednesday, July 23
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Pitt
Syracuse
Wake Forest
Thursday, July 24
Boston College
Clemson
Duke
North Carolina
NC State
Virginia Tech