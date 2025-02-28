Virginia to Launch Football Fan Experience Council

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Athletics is seeking fans interested in participating in a first-ever fan experience council. The council, which will be comprised of Cavalier supporters representing a broad spectrum of fandom, will meet periodically throughout the year on a volunteer basis to provide valuable feedback to Virginia Athletics regarding the football fan experience.

“Our most valuable resource to make meaningful changes to our gameday experience is our fanbase,” said Eric Ward, Assistant AD for Marketing. “This council gives our fans a seat at the table with key stakeholders in our athletic department. Our priority is to provide the best experience possible for every fan at Scott Stadium and there is no better way to move forward into the 2025 season than having collaborative and transparent discussions about all facets of our experience with the Cavalier faithful.”

A first of its kind at the University, the council will have direct access to a committee of athletics personnel, who each represent a different component of the football fan experience. Members of the council will meet monthly to engage in both pointed topics and open discussions. The committee from athletics will be comprised of the following:

Eric Ward, Assistant AD, Marketing (Chair)

Jess Armistead, Senior Director of Donor Experiences, Virginia Athletics Foundation

Jen Madden, General Manager, Virginia Sports Properties

Mike Szlamowicz, Assistant AD, Sport and Broadcast Production

John Welch, Associate AD, Facilities and Game Operations

Many other members of athletics staff and administration will also be involved over the course of the year. The council will meet through the duration of the 2025 football season.

Fans interested in joining can nominate themselves here: https://app.virginiasports.com/FBFanExperienceSurvey