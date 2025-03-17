Giveaways Announced Ahead of Season Ticket Renewal Deadline

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia football season ticket members who renew before the March 31 deadline will be eligible for several unique prizes that range from game used gear to sideline passes. The first of seven giveaways will commence on Monday (March 17).

Those who renew their season tickets before 5 p.m. on any of the below giveaway dates will be eligible to win. Winners will be announced on social media (@VirginiaCavaliers) the same day as the giveaway and will be contacted the following day.

GIVEAWAY TIMELINE

Date Giveaway # of Winners Monday, March 17 Tour of football locker room/Photo at midfield 50 Wednesday, March 19 Wahoo Memories experience package 3 Friday, March 21 Football full season parking pass 1 Monday, March 24 Free concessions for a game 7 Wednesday, March 26 UVA Football Apparel 3 Friday, March 28 Baseball VIP experience package 1 Monday, March 31 Four pregame sideline passes for 1 of first 3 home games 1

*Winners will be excluded from all other prizes that will be given away, but anyone who is not selected will be eligible for remaining prizes

Virginia opens the season at Scott Stadium on Aug. 30 against Coastal Carolina, the first of seven home games for the Cavaliers this season. In addition to the season opener, Virginia will host William & Mary (Sept. 13), Stanford (Sept. 20), Florida State (Sept. 26), Washington State (Oct. 18), Wake Forest (Nov. 8) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 29).

For season ticket members to renew by the March 31 deadline, visit: https://virginiasports.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/GetApps?linkID=virginia&linkSource=SR&caller=appList