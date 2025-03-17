Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Giveaways Announced Ahead of Season Ticket Renewal Deadline

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia football season ticket members who renew before the March 31 deadline will be eligible for several unique prizes that range from game used gear to sideline passes. The first of seven giveaways will commence on Monday (March 17).

Those who renew their season tickets before 5 p.m. on any of the below giveaway dates will be eligible to win. Winners will be announced on social media (@VirginiaCavaliers) the same day as the giveaway and will be contacted the following day.

GIVEAWAY TIMELINE

Date Giveaway # of Winners
Monday, March 17  Tour of football locker room/Photo at midfield 50
Wednesday, March 19  Wahoo Memories experience package 3
Friday, March 21  Football full season parking pass 1
Monday, March 24  Free concessions for a game 7
Wednesday, March 26  UVA Football Apparel 3
Friday, March 28  Baseball VIP experience package 1
Monday, March 31  Four pregame sideline passes for 1 of first 3 home games 1

*Winners will be excluded from all other prizes that will be given away, but anyone who is not selected will be eligible for remaining prizes

Virginia opens the season at Scott Stadium on Aug. 30 against Coastal Carolina, the first of seven home games for the Cavaliers this season. In addition to the season opener, Virginia will host William & Mary (Sept. 13), Stanford (Sept. 20), Florida State (Sept. 26), Washington State (Oct. 18), Wake Forest (Nov. 8) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 29).

For season ticket members to renew by the March 31 deadline, visit: https://virginiasports.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/GetApps?linkID=virginia&linkSource=SR&caller=appList

