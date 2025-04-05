Virginia Powers Past NC State in Series Opener

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Virginia baseball team (17-11, 7-6 ACC) scored seven unanswered runs to top NC State (19-11, 5-5 ACC) in an 8-6 contest on Friday night (April 4) at Doak Field.

After falling behind 4-1 in the fifth inning, Virginia plated four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh behind home runs from Aidan Teel, Jacob Ference and Eric Becker.

Ference paced the Virginia offense on Friday with a 3-for-5 night and drove in a quartet of runs. In addition to Ference, the Cavalier trio of Teel, Becker and Henry Ford each went 2-for-5 on the night.

UVA starting pitcher Jay Woolfolk surrendered one earned run over 4.2 innings pitched with six strikeouts but did not factor into the decision. Matthew Buchanan picked up the win for Virginia, while Jack O’Connor was awarded the save.