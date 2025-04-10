2025 Virginia Football Spring Game Guide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The annual Blue-White Virginia Spring game is set for Saturday, April 12 at noon in Scott Stadium. Admission to the game is free and open to the public. The game will be nationally televised on ACC Network.

Game Coverage

The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network and can streamed live on the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

Gameday Timeline

9:30 a.m. – Fan Fest (East Parking Lot)

10:30 a.m. Equipment Sale Pre-Sale Opens (East Gate)

10:45 a.m. – Wahoo Walk (Southeast Gate)

11:00 a.m. – Gates Open, Equipment Sale Opens for General Public

12:05 p.m. – Kickoff

Post-Game – Autographs with UVA Football Team

Parking

Parking is free in surrounding Scott Stadium and John Paul Jones Arena lots.

Game Format

The Virginia football team has been divided into two teams, blue and white. The two teams will compete in a regular game with 15-minute quarters. Halftime will be 12 minutes. Special teams coordinator and running backs coach Keith Gaither will be the head coach of the white team while run game coordinator/offensive line coach Terry Heffernan will be the head coach of the blue team.

Blue/White Rosters: https://storage.googleapis.com/virginiasports-com/2025/04/2025-UVA-Football-Spring-Game-Rosters.pdf

Equipment Sale

The annual UVA equipment sale will take place prior to the start of the game on the east side of the stadium. Fans can enter using the stadium’s East Gate. The sale includes used official Virginia licensed merchandise and authentic football jerseys ($75). The sale will be CARD ONLY, no cash will be accepted.

Season ticket members will receive exclusive early access to the event at 10:30 a.m. by showing their CavCard. All season ticket members can access their CavCard by logging into their ticket account and downloading the pass. The sale will be open to the general public from 11-12 p.m.

FAN FEST & POSTGAME AUTOGRAPHS

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a pregame fan fest with inflatables, vendors, live music, tailgate games and more. Following the contest, players will be available on the field for a Meet the Team event and autograph session presented by UVA Orthopedics.

Free Admission to Baseball/Softball games

Fans who attend the Spring Game will receive free admission to UVA’s baseball (4 p.m.) and softball (2 p.m.) games scheduled for later that day as inventory allows. To take advantage of this offer, fans will use a digital code/web link provided at Scott Stadium that will be redeemable for contests at Disharoon/Palmer Park.

SELECT YOUR SEAT

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., representatives from the Virginia ticket office will be at fan fest to assist fans in selecting their seats for the 2025 season. Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets the select a seat event are permitted to enter the stadium early to look at seats but must be accompanied by sales team personnel. Available season tickets in the stadium will be tagged with blue UVA chairbacks in various seating areas around the stadium

Once gates open at 11 a.m., those seeking assistance with renewals and new season ticket purchases are encouraged to visit the sales table inside East Gate.

Fans that purchase new season tickets at the spring game are eligible to receive the following benefits:

Early access to the equipment sale before the general public at 11am

Name on the videoboard during the game as a welcome to the UVA football family

Ability to watch the spring game on the field after completing your purchase for new season tickets (nobody under the age of 12 will be permitted on the field)

For additional information, call or text the ticket office (434) 924-UVA1.