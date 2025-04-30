Pitching Lifts Virginia Over Navy In Midweek Finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the final game before the exam break, the Virginia baseball team (26-16) topped Navy (23-23) 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon (April 30) at Disharoon Park.

The Cavalier pitching quartet of Chris Arroyo, Wes Arrington, Matthew Buchanan and Drew Koenen held the Navy offense to a run on three hits while striking out nine Midshipmen batters.

Arroyo, the UVA starter, pitched a career-long 4.2 innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts but did not factor into the decision.

Offensively, Henry Ford and Chone James each went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the midweek victory.