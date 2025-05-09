Woolfolk Powers Virginia To Victory Against Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To open Senior Weekend, the Virginia baseball team (28-16, 12-10) raced past Miami (30-19, 14-10) 6-1 on Friday night (May 9) at Disharoon Park.

In potentially his final home start of his career, senior Jay Woolfolk tossed six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts. After surrendering Miami’s lone run in the third, the righthander only allowed three Hurricanes to reach base over his final three innings of work.

Offensively, Harrison Didawick paced Virginia with a 2-for-4 day that included a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth.