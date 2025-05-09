Woolfolk Powers Virginia To Victory Against Miami

⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ for @WoolfolkJay
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To open Senior Weekend, the Virginia baseball team (28-16, 12-10) raced past Miami (30-19, 14-10) 6-1 on Friday night (May 9) at Disharoon Park.
In potentially his final home start of his career, senior Jay Woolfolk tossed six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts. After surrendering Miami’s lone run in the third, the righthander only allowed three Hurricanes to reach base over his final three innings of work.
Offensively, Harrison Didawick paced Virginia with a 2-for-4 day that included a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- After a scoreless top of the first from Woolfolk, the Cavaliers plated a trio of runs in the home half of the inning on RBI singles from Henry Ford, Henry Godbout and Didawick to make it a 3-0 contest after the opening frame.
- The visiting Hurricanes scratched across their only run of the night in the top of the third on a Cavalier fielding error that was followed by a Miami double down the line in left that cleared the bases.
- Luke Hanson made it a 4-1 contest in the bottom of the fourth when the junior put a drive into a 1-0 pitch that landed in the right field bleachers. The solo shot was Hason’s third home run of the season.
- In relief of Woolfolk, Matthew Buchanan retired the two batters he faced in the seventh before handing the ball over to Alex Markus.
- After a Godbout single opened the bottom of the eighth, Didawick added some insurance with a two-run home run to left field that pushed the Cavalier advantage to 6-1 with an inning to go. The Didawick dinger was his fifth of the year.
- Over the final 2.1 innings of the night, Markus tied his season-high with a trio of strikeouts and held the Miami lineup to one hit to secure the 6-1 Virginia victory.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- In his six home starts this season, Jay Woolfolk is 3-1 with a 3.67 ERA and has 41 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched.
- Virginia improves to 18-5 when Aidan Teel bats leadoff.
- Dating back to the April 6 contest at NC State, the Cavaliers have hit at least one home run in 15 straight games.
- The Cavalier pitching staff only allowed four hits on Friday, which tied for the second-lowest hit total of the season.
- UVA improves to 26-4 on the season when scoring six or more runs.
UP NEXT
Virginia will look to take the series on Saturday (May 10) in the second game of the three-game set. The Cavaliers will start left Bradley Hodges (2-1) against Miami’s AJ Cisar (4-1). Saturday’s contest is slated for a 4 p.m. first pitch on ACCNX and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).