Hoos Heading Into Homestretch

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In its final game before the first of its two bye weeks, the University of Virginia football team crushed Coastal Carolina 43-24 in Conway, S.C.

The Cavaliers’ final game before their second bye week didn’t go as well. Against ACC rival North Carolina, UVA lost 41-14 at Scott Stadium on Oct. 26.

Still, although the results differed, the coaching staff’s approach to each bye week was similar, Tony Elliott told reporters Tuesday at the Hardie Center.

“First thing we want to do is study ourselves,” said Elliott, who’s in his third year as Virginia’s head coach. “It’s a four-game set to check tendency-wise if there is anything we’re giving away.”

The Wahoos’ schedule is divided evenly into three four-game sections. The Hoos won three of their first four games and then dropped three of their next four. The final segment begins Saturday, when UVA (4-4 overall, 2-3 ACC) meets No. 23 Pitt (7-1, 3-1) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The 8 p.m. game will air on ACC Network.

Coming off the loss to UNC, Virginia had “to reset,” Elliott said. “We took the first part of the bye week to really evaluate ourselves and study what we were doing, and then turn the page and start getting ready for Pitt.”

It wasn’t an easy week for the Cavaliers, who have lost three straight games. “We had to look ourselves in the mirror this past week,” Elliott said. “We had to own what we put out there [against North Carolina]. Yeah, it was a tough day at the office last time out. That’s who we are right now until we fix it. So either we can sit here and feel sorry for ourselves and hope that it’s just going to change, or we can own it and be honest with ourselves, be honest with each other, and go back to work.”

Coming off its first bye week, Virginia defeated Boston College to improve to 4-1 overall. At that point, Elliott said, “everybody is patting you on the back and telling you how great things are going, and then you don’t manage the success the right way. So then you start to think more about yourself, spend more time doing other things, kind of living in this patting on the back. Then you lose a little bit of connectivity. That leads to adversity, failure. The question is, is this group going to allow that to continue to take place or are you going to say, you know what, we’re going to take ownership of our failures and turn it into success?”

The Cavaliers’ record coming off a bye week under Elliott is 3-0.