Six Cavaliers to Play in ITA Sectionals

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will compete for NCAA Championship slots available at the ITA East Sectional, being held Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 7-10, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

This is the last chance for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

Melodie Collard, Annabelle Xu, Elaine Chervinsky, and Martina Genis Salas will compete in the singles main draw. Meggie Navarro, Sara Ziodato, Xu, and Genis Salas will play in doubles.

Six players will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship from sectionals (semifinalists and two quarterfinal playoff winners). In doubles, three doubles teams will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship from sectionals (champion, finalist, third place).

Live stream, live stats, and the bracket are available.

Results will be posted below as we receive them.