Virginia/West Virginia to Play in 2026/2032

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia and West Virginia football programs have agreed to neutral site meetings in 2026 and 2032 in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. The two programs have not met since the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl and have not played one another in the regular season since 1985.

The first meeting will take place on Sept. 19, 2026 followed by a Sept. 24 showdown in 2032. Kickoff times for both contests will be announced at a later date.

The Cavaliers own a 12-10-1 all-time record against the Mountaineers. UVA claimed a 48-22 victory in the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl, also played in Charlotte. True freshman tailback Wali Lundy, the game’s Most Valuable Player, totaled 239 all-purpose yards and scored twice in the contest. Matt Schaub, the 2002 ACC Player of the Year, was responsible for two touchdowns and 182 yards passing.

With the addition of West Virginia, the Cavaliers non-conference schedule for 2026 is complete. UVA will play home vs. Norfolk State (Sept. 12, 2026), home vs. Delaware (Sept. 26, 2026) and a home non-conference game against NC State (Date-TBA). The contest against WVU will take the place of UVA’s previously announced game at Notre Dame in 2026.

With the addition of the neutral site contest, the Cavaliers still have seven home games at Scott Stadium on its slate in 2026 (Norfolk State, Delaware, NC State, Cal, Duke, North Carolina and Syracuse).

Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) donors and football season ticket members will be eligible to request tickets. Ticket requests are prioritized and allocated based on cumulative VAF Prioirty Points and availability within the sections that are provided to UVA by the host venue for distribution.

About Charlotte Sports Foundation

The mission of the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF), a 501(c)(3), is to provide leadership for sports-based initiatives that result in a positive impact on the economy and quality of life in the Charlotte region. CSF was created in the spring of 2013 as a combined entity of Charlotte’s two primary sports development groups, Charlotte Collegiate Football and the Charlotte Regional Sports Commission. Its origins can be traced to the vision of Charlotte civic leaders after the very successful hosting of the 1994 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

The Foundation also provides support for recruitment and operation of other local sporting events, and spearheads Charlotte’s continued growth as a preferred host for premier national and regional sporting events. The events include college basketball’s Jumpman Invitational presented by Novant Health, the Ally Tipoff, college football’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl, ACC Football Championship Game and Duke’s Mayo Classic, the Charlotte Invitational, and the Meck Mile presented by Albemarle. The Board of Directors that guides the Charlotte Sports Foundation boasts a dynamic roster of top Charlotte civic and business leaders. Please visit www.CharlotteSports.org for more information.