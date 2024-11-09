Clary Pushing Through More Adversity

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — He’s missed Virginia’s past three football games, yet still stands second on the team in tackles, with 48. He also has an interception, and his fumble recovery on Sept. 7 proved pivotal in the Cavaliers’ comeback win over Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Imagine the impact safety Antonio Clary might be having this season had he not hurt his knee on Oct. 5 against Boston College.

“Clary was playing at a high level, his best football, in my opinion all-conference level, before the injury,” UVA head coach Tony Elliott said this week at the Hardie Center.

The good news for the Wahoos is that Clary, with a brace on his left knee, returned to practice last week and is expected to play Saturday night in Pittsburgh. At 8 o’clock, Virginia (4-4, 2-3) meets No. 23 Pitt (7-1, 3-1) at Acrisure Stadium in a game to air on ACC Network.

“I’m good,” Clary said. “It’s just really about getting back out there full speed.”

Clary enrolled at UVA in January 2019, which makes this his sixth season of college football. Talent has never been an issue for him, but injuries have marred his career. Still, he doesn’t waste time on self-pity.

“I know things like this happen, and you just gotta keep fighting through it,” Clary said. “At the end of day it’s really just trusting the process and knowing that adversity comes with it. It’s the game of football, it’s a physical game, you’re gonna get banged up a little bit, so it’s really just staying [committed] and working to get back out there.”

A pulled hamstring delayed his debut as a true freshman in 2019, and that season ended prematurely for Clary, who tore his ACL in his fifth game. After the pandemic hit in March 2020, he had to rehab away from the UVA medical staff, back home in Jacksonville, Fla., which slowed his progress.

After he was cleared to play again, in September 2020, Clary appeared in nine games that fall, with three starts. He started three of the 12 games in which he played in ‘21 and then became a full-time starter in ’22, when he played in eight games.

He was expected to be one of the defense’s leaders in 2023, but Clary spent the season on the sidelines after tearing ligaments in his ankle during training camp that August. When rest didn’t heal the injury, Clary underwent surgery, and another rehab period followed.

“Just going through different injuries and dealing with adversity, I would say you definitely appreciate the game a little bit more when you’re out there,” Clary said, “just because you never ever know when it’s going to be your time. And you never know when this game is going to be taken away from you, whether it’s long-term or short-term. So it definitely makes you appreciate every single moment you’re out there and playing every single snap like it’s your last.”

Clary worked hard to get ready for this season, Elliott said, and so to see No. 0 experience another setback was tough. During practice, Clary would often position himself at the back of the secondary, with the coaches, and share his wisdom with his teammates, “but it’s a little bit more challenging when you’re not necessarily on the field,” Elliott said. “It’s one thing when you can holler from the sideline and tell guys, but when you’re out there in the heat of battle you really can lead and elevate the play of those around you.

“For him, it’s bittersweet because I know that in the big picture, the grand scheme of things, this adversity is just going to continue to refine his character. He’s got so much more in store for him beyond the game of football. But it is tough to watch a competitor that’s completely sold out for the team, will do anything for his teammates, and a guy that’s worked extremely hard.”