Smithfield Commonwealth Clash Set for Prime Time on ACC Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (Nov. 18) that Virginia’s final regular-season game at Virginia Tech, a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, on Nov. 30 has been set for 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Below is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Nov. 30:

Stanford at San Jose State, 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on CBS – Friday, Nov. 29

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC – Friday, Nov. 29

South Carolina at Clemson, noon ET on ESPN

Duke at Wake Forest, noon ET on ACC Network

Louisville at Kentucky, noon ET/11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

Pitt at Boston College, 3 p.m. ET on The CW

Miami at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Cal at SMU, 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2

NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Florida at Florida State, 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 – exact time designation on Sunday (Nov. 24)

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Up next, the Cavaliers (5-5, 3-3) return to action Saturday (Nov. 23), when they host No. 13 SMU (9-1, 6-0) for Senior Day and Heroes Appreciation Day. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for noon on ESPN2. TICKETS

The Mustangs are the only undefeated team in ACC play this season and UVA’s third straight ranked opponent.

ABOUT THE SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-07), has been a part of the Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

The Cavaliers currently lead the 2024-25 Smithfield Commonwealth Clash standings, 5-0. Virginia won the competition in 2023-24 by a margin of 15-7.