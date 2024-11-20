Cavaliers Welcome First-Place SMU for Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (5-5, 3-3 ACC) hosts No. 13 SMU (9-1, 6-0) Saturday (Nov. 23) for its home finale, also Senior Day and Heroes Appreciation Day. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for noon on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Virginia will honor a combined 41 seniors and graduate students for Senior Day during a pregame ceremony.

Are you a Service Member or do you know a member of our armed forces? Help get them to a UVA game with Vet Tix! Vet Tix secures tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, educational and family activities across the nation. Learn more: https://t.co/86mysPIEqD pic.twitter.com/H8j1FAvXFC — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) November 20, 2024

GAME DETAILS

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Time: Noon

Location: Scott Stadium (61,500)

Television: ESPN2 • Roy Philpott, (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 381