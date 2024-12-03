Virginia Signing Day Show to Air on ACCNX on Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia football program will introduce its early signing day class with a live show set to air at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 4). Fans can also view the show on X, YouTube and VirginiaSports.com

Hosted by Virginia Alumni and lead analyst on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, Ahmad Hawkins, the show will feature in-depth analysis on committed signees. Interviews with Fralin Family Head Coach Tony Elliott, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and comments from UVA’s positional coaches will be a part of the show.

VirginiaSports.com will be home to the program’s official Signing Day page that will update in real time as National Letters of Intent are received. Fans are also encouraged to follow along on the Virginia Football Facebook, X and Instagram accounts (@UVAFootball) on Signing Day.

The UVA Signing Day show will be archived on VirginiaSports.com for those unable to view the show live.