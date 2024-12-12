Cavaliers Rally to Defeat Bethune-Cookman, 59-41

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers (6-4, 0-1 ACC) scored 41 points in the second half to recover from a halftime deficit and defeat Bethune-Cookman (2-7, 0-0 SWAC), 59-41, on Thursday evening (Dec. 12) at John Paul Jones Arena.

After shooting 28 percent in the first half, UVA improved to 60 percent from the field in the second. Elijah Saunders led the Cavaliers with 15 points (5 of 6 FG), 13 of which coming in the second half. Freshmen Jacob Cofie (5 of 6 FG, 10 rebounds) and Ishan Sharma (4 of 7 3FG) both tallied 12 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers trailed 21-18 at halftime after shooting 28 percent from the field and committing eight turnovers. Ishan Sharma posted a career-high nine points in the first half, all nine of those points coming from 3-pointers.

A 9-2 Virginia run early in the second, punctuated by an Isaac McKneely 3-pointer, tied the score at 27-27 before a triple from Elijah Saunders gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the night [30-29] at the 14:48 mark. The Cavaliers then strung together 12 unanswered points, highlighted by a thunderous Saunders dunk off an inbound and a second-chance Sharma three, to grab a 46-37 advantage. The Wildcats did not score in the final five minutes of the contest as Virginia logged 13 consecutive points to secure the 18-point victory.



UP NEXT

Virginia hosts Memphis in non-conference action on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.