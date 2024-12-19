Anonymous Donor Pledges $3 Million Matching Gift for Football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) announced today (Dec. 19) an exciting opportunity to amplify support for its football program. A generous anonymous donor has pledged to match every dollar contributed to the Football Enhancement Fund, up to $3 million.

From December 19, 2024, through August 30, 2025, every donation made to the Football Enhancement Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the anonymous donor, doubling its impact. The matching funds will enhance the overall student-athlete experience by prioritizing nutrition, while also enhancing travel and recruiting.

The donor highly values expanding nutritional resources for the football program housed in the Molly and Robert Hardie Football Operations Center that opened earlier in the year.

“I am extremely grateful for this level of commitment from our donors and their investment in the well-being of our scholar-athletes,” Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott said. “I am thrilled for Virginia football to benefit from enhanced nutritional resources that fuel performance and recovery as we build the model program for long-term success on and off the field.”

Virginia supporters are encouraged to join this effort to maximize the impact of their gift and help ensure UVA is at the forefront of the evolving college football landscape.

“We are incredibly thankful for this amazing commitment that continues the momentum of philanthropic support for Virginia Athletics”, said Kevin Miller, Executive Director of the Virginia Athletics Foundation. “We hope this inspires others to continue giving.”

This is the second multi-million-dollar commitment to Virginia Football in the last two weeks. To make a difference and support the Virginia football program, click on the link here.

If you are interested in giving $25,000 or more (payable over five years) to the matching challenge and joining the Sabre Society, click here to fill out the Letter of Commitment form and email it to Senior Director of Development, Major Gifts and Campaign Strategy, Ryan Schulman, at rschulman@virginia.edu.