Virginia Hosts Party At Palmer Invitational This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (10-5) continues play at home this weekend with five games as the Cavaliers host the Party At Palmer Invitational at Palmer Park. Play begins on Friday and teams participating in the tournament include Cornell, Hofstra and Seton Hall.
PARTY AT PALMER INVITATIONAL SCHEDULE
Friday, February 28
11 a.m. – Hofstra vs. Cornell
1:30 p.m. – Cornell vs. Virginia
4 p.m. – Seton Hall vs. Virginia
6:30 p.m. – Hofstra vs. Seton Hall
Saturday, March 1
11 a.m. – Cornell vs. Seton Hall
1:30 p.m. – Seton Hall vs. Virginia
4 p.m. – Hofstra vs. Virginia
6:30 p.m. – Cornell vs. Hofstra
Sunday, March 2
11 a.m. – Seton Hall vs. Cornell
1:30 p.m. – Hofstra vs. Virginia
PARKING INFORMATION
Due to overlapping events in the area on Saturday (March 1), fans are encouraged to park at Emmett/Ivy Garage that day and take the complimentary shuttle from the garage to the complex entrance. The shuttle will run from noon until 6:30 p.m.
SEASON TICKET HOLDER APPRECIATION WEEKEND
This weekend is season ticket holder appreciation weekend. Season ticket holders can come to any Virginia game and pick up their free, limited edition Virginia Softball bucket hat. Limit one per season ticket purchased.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Games involving Virginia will be streamed on ACCNX. Live stats are also available for all games at the tournament. Links to the stream and live stats are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).
NOTING THE HOOS
- The Cavaliers are coming into the Party At Palmer Invitational on a six-game winning streak after taking all five games last weekend and dating back to a 7-6 walk-off win over No. 4 UCLA at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational
- Entering the week, the Cavaliers had played the toughest schedule in the nation among Division I softball teams with opponents posting a combined .741 win percentage (120-42)
- Virginia has played 7-of-15 games against teams currently ranked in the NFCA Coaches poll
- The Cavaliers entered the top 25 of the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll at No. 25 this week
- Last weekend was a power outing for the Hoos as Virginia tallied nine home runs on the weekend from four different players – Hylton (3), Bella Cabral (3), MC Eaton (2) and Kelsey Hackett (1). Hackett’s home run was the first of her career.
- Eden Bigham’s save against Delaware (2/22) was her fourth of the season and ninth of her career. She is one save away from tying the program record for career saves (10) set last season by Madi Harris.
- Bigham is also climbing the career charts in strikeouts, tallying 321 for her career which places her 10th all-time and she is six strikeouts away from ninth all-time at UVA
- Macee Eaton and MC Eaton have been powerful for the Hoos at the four and five spot in the lineup with the duo combining for 10 multiple-RBI games this season and 28 RBI
- Jade Hylton enters the weekend with an active hit streak of seven straight games and she has reached base in nine consecutive games