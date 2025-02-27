Virginia Hosts Party At Palmer Invitational This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team (10-5) continues play at home this weekend with five games as the Cavaliers host the Party At Palmer Invitational at Palmer Park. Play begins on Friday and teams participating in the tournament include Cornell, Hofstra and Seton Hall.

PARTY AT PALMER INVITATIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, February 28

11 a.m. – Hofstra vs. Cornell

1:30 p.m. – Cornell vs. Virginia

4 p.m. – Seton Hall vs. Virginia

6:30 p.m. – Hofstra vs. Seton Hall

Saturday, March 1

11 a.m. – Cornell vs. Seton Hall

1:30 p.m. – Seton Hall vs. Virginia

4 p.m. – Hofstra vs. Virginia

6:30 p.m. – Cornell vs. Hofstra

Sunday, March 2

11 a.m. – Seton Hall vs. Cornell

1:30 p.m. – Hofstra vs. Virginia

PARKING INFORMATION

Due to overlapping events in the area on Saturday (March 1), fans are encouraged to park at Emmett/Ivy Garage that day and take the complimentary shuttle from the garage to the complex entrance. The shuttle will run from noon until 6:30 p.m.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER APPRECIATION WEEKEND

This weekend is season ticket holder appreciation weekend. Season ticket holders can come to any Virginia game and pick up their free, limited edition Virginia Softball bucket hat. Limit one per season ticket purchased.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Games involving Virginia will be streamed on ACCNX. Live stats are also available for all games at the tournament. Links to the stream and live stats are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

NOTING THE HOOS